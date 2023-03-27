West Springfield man arrested on assault and battery, aggravated burglary charges

Jesse Risciotti
Jesse Risciotti(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Police arrested a man on charges of aggravated burglary and assault and battery on a person over 60 years old.

Jesse Risciotti, 36, of West Springfield was arrested Sunday morning after police responded to a house off of Route 20.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly woman who had been assaulted with multiple serious injuries to her head, neck, and upper body. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

“Investigation revealed a calculated, violent, and lenghty attack on the victim inside her own residence at approximatlyt 2:30-3:00AM, that eventually led to the victim fleeing her own residence,” West Springfield Police added.

Risciotti was arrested at a Springfield hotel on multiple charges including aggravated Burglary, indecent assault and battery on a person over 60 years of age, entering a dwelling by false pretenses for a felony, strangulation/suffocation causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on person over 60, and assault and battery on a person over 60 with serious bodily injury.

