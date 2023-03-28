2 arrested, gun and cocaine seized on White Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm, nearly a kilogram of cocaine, and arrested two suspects on the 100 block of White Street late Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Grand and Revere Streets for a ShotSpotter activation. Upon conducting a traffic stop on a suspect car, officers found a loaded firearm and approximately 853 grams of cocaine inside a bag inside the car.

Lennox Neath, 45, of Springfield and Kelly McCarthy, 36, of Hampden were arrested and now face numerous drug and gun-related charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cocaine trafficking more than 200 grams.

