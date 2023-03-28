D.A.’s office releases new details into deadly Hatfield hit-and-run

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has released more information regarding a teen who was hit and killed by a truck last Friday night.

According to the D.A.’s office, 19-year-old Jesse Johansmeyer is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in cornfields in Hatfield. They report that Johansmeyer had been at a bonfire Friday night in an area known as the Hatfield Meadows near Great Neponset Road and South Street, right next to the Connecticut River.

“As the group was dispersing, people were leaving on foot or in vehicles, some quicker than others. That is when the victim in this case, Mr. Johansmeyer, was struck by a truck that left the scene,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne.

Johansmeyer later died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center and the search for the white truck continues.

“Throughout the weekend, we’ve identified people who were there, witnesses who saw something or heard something. Every person we talk to, we get more names of people we can track down and speak with,” Gagne added.

We asked Gagne whether alcohol might have played a role that night.

“Not surprisingly, there are some indications that some folks were consuming some alcohol. As far as the folks who were involved in the case, we don’t believe that to have been a factor,” Gagne explained.

The Johansmeyer family is asking for the public’s help. The lawyer representing the family, Thomas Lesser, said in a statement to Western Mass News:

“This was a tragic hit and run incident in which Jesse was hit and left to die. If he had received medical care earlier, he would have lived. It is the request of the family that anyone with knowledge of the incident contact state police as soon as possible.”

