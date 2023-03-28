Getting Answers: how private school shooting concerns differ from public schools’

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After Monday’s shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, we took questions to a private Catholic high school here in western Massachusetts to get answers on the conversations they are having Tuesday.

Principal of St. Mary’s High School Matthew Collins told us that he is constantly focusing on safety measures in place, and he is concerned the video of the suspect shooting out the front doors to gain entry could lead to more problems moving forward.

“As a school, we need to make sure that when parents send their kids to school, sorry… I get a little choked up at this stuff, that their kids are safe,” Principal Collins said.

One day after a gunman killed three students and three staff members at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, schools across the country are responding.

“We start the school day off in the morning prayer, we talked about that, said prayers for the victims,” Principal Collins told us. “Because it’s becoming all too common.”

Western Mass News spoke with Principal Collins, who said that safety is at the forefront of every decision they make and that the school’s safety team is in constant contact with Westfield first responders.

“Our doors are always locked, the school is always locked, and people have to get buzzed in and buzzed out,” he said.

However, after video showed the Nashville gunman shooting out glass doors to gain entry to the building, Principal Collins has his concerns.

“We have to make sure we look at even more measures,” he said. “Do schools now have to put bulletproof glass in?”

There are different factors at play than at some of the local public schools.

“They have state funding that we do not have, so we work very closely with the Diocese of Springfield to identify what our needs are,” Principal Collins explained.

They are now sending thoughts and prayers to those in need.

“We are a Catholic school here and we believe in the power of prayer, and people need prayer right now,” he said.

Principal Collins told us that half of the last professional development day was spent discussing school safety with staff, and drills, including lockdown and evaluation protocols, were conducted after the last school shooting.

