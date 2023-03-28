Getting Answers: how private school shooting concerns differ from public schools’

Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After Monday’s shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, we took questions to a private Catholic high school here in western Massachusetts to get answers on the conversations they are having Tuesday.

Principal of St. Mary’s High School Matthew Collins told us that  he is constantly focusing on safety measures in place, and he is concerned the video of the suspect shooting out the front doors to gain entry could lead to more problems moving forward.

“As a school, we need to make sure that when parents send their kids to school, sorry… I get a little choked up at this stuff, that their kids are safe,” Principal Collins said.

One day after a gunman killed three students and three staff members at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, schools across the country are responding.

“We start the school day off in the morning prayer, we talked about that, said prayers for the victims,” Principal Collins told us. “Because it’s becoming all too common.”

Western Mass News spoke with Principal Collins, who said that safety is at the forefront of every decision they make and that the school’s safety team is in constant contact with Westfield first responders.

“Our doors are always locked, the school is always locked, and people have to get buzzed in and buzzed out,” he said.

However, after video showed the Nashville gunman shooting out glass doors to gain entry to the building, Principal Collins has his concerns.

“We have to make sure we look at even more measures,” he said. “Do schools now have to put bulletproof glass in?”

There are different factors at play than at some of the local public schools.

“They have state funding that we do not have, so we work very closely with the Diocese of Springfield to identify what our needs are,” Principal Collins explained.

They are now sending thoughts and prayers to those in need.

“We are a Catholic school here and we believe in the power of prayer, and people need prayer right now,” he said.

Principal Collins told us that half of the last professional development day was spent discussing school safety with staff, and drills, including lockdown and evaluation protocols, were conducted after the last school shooting.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
We’re learning new information about the deadly shooting in Springfield last week and court...
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield shooting
Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas walked us through the six-minute video, commending the first...
Local police chief weighs in on bodycam footage of Nashville school shooting
A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
As we enter spring, many parents are already looking ahead to summer and camp options for their...
YMCA preparing for summer camp season