Holyoke Police Captain Manuel Reyes placed on administrative leave

By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As of Tuesday afternoon, Captain Manuel Reyes of the Holyoke Police Department has been placed on administrative leave.

The department said that they have been made aware of an event involving Captain Reyes and that an ongoing investigation has been launched.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia released a statement on the matter, saying:

“This is a personnel matter that will receive rigorous, impartial scrutiny that respects the rights of all concerned. I have faith in this process, and I believe it will yield a fair, unambiguous conclusion.”

Further information is limited at this time. Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest information both on air and online as it comes into our newsroom.

