Officials: Palmer High School shelter in place for “potential incident”

Exterior of Palmer, MA High School
Exterior of Palmer, MA High School(Western Mass News)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. They say the school is currently sheltering in place.

The notification was posted to the Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School Facebook page around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“No students will be allowed outside of our building, and no outside people will be allowed in,” the post by Pathfinder Regional Vocational High School reads.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the school now.

School officials say they will continue to provide updates on the situation as they receive information from the Palmer Police Department.

This is a breaking news story. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we will expand upon the details.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 and online for the very latest.

