Pittsfield Police: 4 suspects facing charges following ‘organized’ shoplifting case

By Joe Chaisson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people are facing charges in connection with what police described as organized shoplifting at a Berkshire County store.

Pittsfield Police were called to the Ulta Beauty store on Hubbard Avenue for a shoplifting incident Tuesday night. They noted that the store had been the target of organized theft multiple times in recent weeks.

After stopping a car along Dalton Avenue that matched the description provided by the person who reported the incident, Rayquan Carter, 22, and Jonneasia Welcome, 19, both of New York, were arrested, along with two minors.

Over $5,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta was found inside the car.

All suspects were charged with organized retail crime and larceny over $1,200. Carter faces additional charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and possession of an open container of marijuana in a car.

