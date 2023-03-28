Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools

Several schools in Palmer are on lockdown.
By Jessica Michalski, Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple school communities were left terrified on Tuesday after a string of threats came one day after the deadly Nashville shooting.

Parents across the Bay State received calls from their children’s schools Tuesday and alerted them to a lockdown, including Hope Corsi.

“I immediately sped here and I got lots of emails and calls from other parents I know who are concerned too,” Corsi said.

Palmer High School was one of the schools targeted in what is now considered a string of threats at Massachusetts schools. Palmer Police said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man reporting a gunman inside the school and that multiple people had already been shot.

Tuesday’s incident came one day after the deadly shooting inside a Nashville, TN school caused real concern for Corsi and other parents in Palmer, who waited outside to ensure their children were safe.

“I’m worried for my kids and I’m scared and I don’t want them to be scared because even if it’s just a threat, this is serious. These are our children. I don’t want my kids feeling alone in there. I’m there mom and I’m right here and I just want to be there with them,” Corsi added.

Western Mass News has learned that dozens of schools were targeted with what turned out to be hoax threats. In western Massachusetts, those included schools in Palmer, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Adams, North Adams, Pittsfield, and Great Barrington. In the eastern part of the state, schools in Westwood, Sherborn, Bellingham, Foxborough, Malden, Mansfield, and Haverhill.

Mass. State Police said at least 28 communities received these calls on Tuesday and their fusion center, along with partner agencies, are investigating the source of the calls.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
We’re learning new information about the deadly shooting in Springfield last week and court...
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield shooting
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

As we enter spring, many parents are already looking ahead to summer and camp options for their...
YMCA preparing for summer camp season
Pittsfield Police
Pittsfield Police: 4 suspects facing charges following ‘organized’ shoplifting case
The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has released more information regarding a teen who...
D.A.’s office releases new details into deadly Hatfield hit-and-run
Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm, nearly a kilogram of cocaine, and arrested two...
2 arrested, gun and cocaine seized on White Street in Springfield