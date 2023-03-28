Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools

(WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple school communities were left terrified on Tuesday after a string of threats came one day after the deadly Nashville shooting.

Parents across the Bay State received calls from their children’s schools Tuesday and alerted them to a lockdown, including Hope Corsi.

“I immediately sped here and I got lots of emails and calls from other parents I know who are concerned too,” Corsi said.

Palmer High School was one of the schools targeted in what is now considered a string of threats at Massachusetts schools. Palmer Police said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man reporting a gunman inside the school and that multiple people had already been shot.

Tuesday’s incident came one day after the deadly shooting inside a Nashville, TN school caused real concern for Corsi and other parents in Palmer, who waited outside to ensure their children were safe.

“I’m worried for my kids and I’m scared and I don’t want them to be scared because even if it’s just a threat, this is serious. These are our children. I don’t want my kids feeling alone in there. I’m there mom and I’m right here and I just want to be there with them,” Corsi added.

Western Mass News has learned that dozens of schools were targeted with what turned out to be hoax threats. In western Massachusetts, those included schools in Palmer, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Adams, North Adams, Pittsfield, and Great Barrington. In the eastern part of the state, schools in Westwood, Sherborn, Bellingham, Foxborough, Malden, Mansfield, and Haverhill.

Mass. State Police said at least 28 communities received these calls on Tuesday and their fusion center, along with partner agencies, are investigating the source of the calls.

