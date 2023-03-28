Security experts discusses training practices to prepare for mass shootings

Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local security experts are now weighing in on how schools and other organizations train and prepare for an active shooter situation.

Mass shootings like the one Monday in Nashville often call into question school security and safety. We brought our questions to one local expert, who said that preparation and confidence are key.

John Nettis is the owner of Protective Advanced Safety Services in Agawam, which provides active shooter training for schools, houses of worship, and other organizations. He told Western Mass News that his company has been flooded with calls following Monday’s shooting. He explained to us more about their training sessions.

“We do the tell, show, do practice,” Nettis said. “First, we tell them, then we show them, and then, we have them practice. There is a level of anxiety there, but that’s where the breathing comes in. If we can get them to the threshold where they can manage that type of stress and think through the incident, then if, God forbid, the incident does occur, they will have had one experience in training.”

Nettis said that while each mass shooting is tragic, there are lessons to be learned, which his company is able to analyze and implement into their training programs.

