Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute

Ludlow drug bust 032823
Ludlow drug bust 032823(Ludlow Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested for drug possession with the intent to distribute following a traffic stop in Ludlow early Saturday morning.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, 22-year-old David Vaddy of Springfield was in a vehicle on Center Street in Ludlow around 12:55 a.m. Saturday when police conducted a routine traffic stop. There were three occupants inside the vehicle, including a 3-year-old child.

Police said that they learned that Vaddy had an active warrant for his arrest, and he was arrested without incident.

Daniel Vaddy mugshot 032823
Daniel Vaddy mugshot 032823(Ludlow Police Department)

During a search of the vehicle and Vaddy, officers located what appeared to be two bundles of a white powdery substance, which was later determined to be heroin. They also discovered four baggies of crack, 10 baggies of cocaine, 28 bags of marijuana flower, 6 containers of liquid THC, and over $700 in cash.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was also contacted as a result of the investigation.

Vaddy was arraigned in Palmer District Count on Monday.

