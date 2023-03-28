Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested for drug possession with the intent to distribute following a traffic stop in Ludlow early Saturday morning.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, 22-year-old David Vaddy of Springfield was in a vehicle on Center Street in Ludlow around 12:55 a.m. Saturday when police conducted a routine traffic stop. There were three occupants inside the vehicle, including a 3-year-old child.

Police said that they learned that Vaddy had an active warrant for his arrest, and he was arrested without incident.

Daniel Vaddy mugshot 032823 (Ludlow Police Department)

During a search of the vehicle and Vaddy, officers located what appeared to be two bundles of a white powdery substance, which was later determined to be heroin. They also discovered four baggies of crack, 10 baggies of cocaine, 28 bags of marijuana flower, 6 containers of liquid THC, and over $700 in cash.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was also contacted as a result of the investigation.

Vaddy was arraigned in Palmer District Count on Monday.

