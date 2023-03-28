Springfield Police looking for missing 15-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said that Jaynia Johnson left her home on Johnson Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

She is approximately 5′1′', 120 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and red Ugg boots.

Police also said that she may be in the Sturbridge Street area of Holyoke.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Springfield Police.

