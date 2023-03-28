Sunshine and milder temps are back Wednesday - briefly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain came to an end this morning across our region with many picking up around a quarter inch. Clouds have been slowly breaking up to let in some sunshine and temperatures have managed to rebound to near normal with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Skies continue to clear this evening and tonight with northerly breezes getting lighter late. High pressure will bring in some good dry air tonight and temperatures fall into the 20s.

A clear, cold and frosty start Wednesday, but with full sunshine we will warm quickly. Highs climb into the lower to middle 50s with light west-southwesterly breezes.

A strong Arctic cold front approaches Wednesday night, arriving in western Mass around 10pm – midnight. A brief period of heavy rain and snow passes through with the front along with gusty breezes. Even a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out! Wind shifts to the Northwest with gusts to 20-35mph, which will usher in colder air for Thursday. Dry air rushes in, which should help to dry roads, but some icy spots may be around Thursday morning.

High pressure will bring back sunshine Thursday, but it will be a cold, blustery day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and wind gusts to 20-30mph out of the northwest. Expect the day to feel 5-10 degrees colder from the wind. Wind lightens at night and with clear skies, temperatures should return to the lower and middle 20s by Friday morning.

We end the week with seasonable temperatures and increasing clouds. Showers are on the way with a warm front but should hold off until Friday evening. Rain continues Friday night through Saturday morning, then scattered showers and even a late-day thunderstorm are expected with a passing cold front. Expect a balmy, mild and blustery day, then we stay blustery but turn cooler and drier for Sunday.

