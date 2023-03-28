Town by Town: Geissler’s remodel, tax work off program, and Liberty St. paving

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, and Springfield.

Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam has finally finished their renovations after beginning the remodel of their Agawam location in July.

The store added a new kiosk popping fresh popcorn, kettle corn, and caramel corn,

along with a variety of other flavors.

The produce department also saw the addition of a new juice machine for fresh-squeezed orange juice.

Geissler’s Supermarkets also reached a monumental milestone in 2023 as they celebrated their 100th anniversary.

In Holyoke, applications for the tax work off program will be accepted through April 30th.

The Veteran Tax Work-Off Program is open to veterans who own property and pay real estate taxes to the city of Holyoke.

The program participant’s name must appear on the property deed.

The program year runs from July 1st to November 30th.

The Springfield Department of Public Works will be working on roadway construction on Liberty Street all this week.

Some of that construction includes sidewalk bump outs and milling from the Chicopee town line to Armory Street.

