Two suspects arrested, drugs seized by Enfield Police

Enfield police arrested two individuals on arrest warrants(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Enfield Community Police Officers located two individuals wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

During the course of the investigation, K9 Britford located controlled substances and paraphernalia.

The Enfield Police Department would like to inform the public that we work in conjunction with St. Francis Hospital to assist anyone who requests help with opiate addiction.

