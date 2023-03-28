Two suspects arrested, drugs seized by Enfield Police

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Enfield Community Police Officers located two individuals wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

During the course of the investigation, K9 Britford located controlled substances and paraphernalia.

The Enfield Police Department would like to inform the public that we work in conjunction with St. Francis Hospital to assist anyone who requests help with opiate addiction.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.