UMass Police investigating assault along North Pleasant Street

Police at UMass Amherst are investigating an assault that took place on Saturday, March 4.
Police at UMass Amherst are investigating an assault that took place on Saturday, March 4.(UMass Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police at UMass Amherst are investigating an assault that took place on Saturday, March 4.

The incident began on a bus heading southbound on North Pleasant Street and spilled out onto the sidewalk in front of the Integrative Learning Center.

Several individuals were fighting, which resulted in one person needing an ambulance.

The person pictured is a person of interest involved in the incident.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual or the incident is urged to contact UMass Police at (413) 545-2121, (413) 577-8477, or online.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
We’re learning new information about the deadly shooting in Springfield last week and court...
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield shooting
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Victim of deadly crash on Montgomery Street in Chicopee identified
palmer
Officials: Palmer High School shelter in place for ‘potential incident’
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Crews respond to Tuesday morning garage fire
Holyoke crews respond to garage fire on Hillside Avenue