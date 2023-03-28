UMass Police investigating assault along North Pleasant Street

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police at UMass Amherst are investigating an assault that took place on Saturday, March 4.

The incident began on a bus heading southbound on North Pleasant Street and spilled out onto the sidewalk in front of the Integrative Learning Center.

Several individuals were fighting, which resulted in one person needing an ambulance.

The person pictured is a person of interest involved in the incident.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual or the incident is urged to contact UMass Police at (413) 545-2121, (413) 577-8477, or online.

