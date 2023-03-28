Victim of deadly crash on Montgomery Street in Chicopee identified

Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified a teenager who was killed when the car he was in struck a Chicopee home and caught fire over the weekend.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Broadway around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. An officer followed the vehicle onto Montgomery Street and conducted a traffic stop, but as they approached the car, it took off at a high rate of speed north on Montgomery Street.

The officer got back into his cruiser and began heading in the last known direction of the vehicle, but lost sight of it. A short time later, he saw that the vehicle had hit a home and ended up inside the home in the area of 1000 Montgomery Street. The vehicle was on fire, which quickly spread to the home.

Four people – ages 19, 18, 17, and 13 – were inside the vehicle. Emergency crews were able to extricate three of those people, who were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

“The fourth passenger was unable to be freed prior to the vehicle becoming fully engulfed by the fire,” Leydon said, adding that 13-year-old Da’Vant Byrd of Holyoke was pronounced dead at the scene.

One resident inside the home was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries sustained during the crash. Everyone else in the house was able to get out safely before the home was engulfed in fire.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office and the D.A.’s motor vehicle homicide unit.

