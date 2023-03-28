YMCA preparing for summer camp season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we enter spring, many parents are already looking ahead to summer and camp options for their kids. Western Mass News met with the director of the YMCA of Greater Springfield, Uriah Rodriguez, about this year’s summer camp options for parents. She said costs this year range from $100 a week to $260 a week, but they work with families who need help.

“They won’t turn anyone away for the inability to pay. It doesn’t matter and so if you can show us that you can’t afford, we can step in and scholarship to support you and your family to make sure you and your kids in the program because it is super important,” Rodriguez explained.

There are three options for children in the 6 to 12 age range. Camp Weber, which is the largest, is a traditional outdoor camp in West Springfield. Stony Brook Acres in Wilbraham is a smaller camp that features traditional outdoor activities and Fun City, which is located in downtown Springfield and focuses on video games. For the next age group, the teen camp is field trip based for only $100 a week.

“They go everywhere, so it’s an incredible program for a small amount of money,” Rodriguez added.

Also, Camp Small Fry is returning this year, which is for children five years old or entering kindergarten

“There tends to be sort of a gap for childcare between preschool and first grade and so this summer camp is specifically targeting those families and those children,” Rodriguez noted.

Campers from all around Springfield can sign up with rolling applications.

“Registration is easy. You can download that paperwork online and print it out and bring it in or mail it in or email it to us. Our registrars work directly through email,” Rodriguez said.

