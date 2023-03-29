West Springfield crews battle 2-alarm fire at 6 family home
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, 7 people are displaced following a 2-alarm house fire on Fairview Ave.
West Springfield crews arrived to the scene around 4 a.m. and confirm the 6 family home has no reported injuries.
This is an active scene.
