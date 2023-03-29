Area businesses, Sox fans preaparing for 2023 opening day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are a little under 24 hours away from the first pitch of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. In Massachusetts, that means Red Sox Nation and businesses are getting ready.

“I think everybody here (in western Massachusetts), especially at the bar, is really excited for opening day tomorrow,” said Bill Stetson, owner of The Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee.

For Stetson, opening weekend is the start of spring for business. With the Red Sox less than a day away from starting their season, the bar is getting ready for a surge in customers. In fact, Stetson told Western Mass News that he is continuing an opening weekend specialty.

“We’re expecting a good crowd, similar to people getting out of work a little bit early…It’s a tradition here. We do $1 hot dogs for opening day during the game and we usually get a good crowd for it,” Stetson explained.

We also caught up with fans from across the Commonwealth, including Auburn’s Mark Zabowski. He told us he cannot wait for the first pitch to be thrown and said he’ll be watching.

“I play pool three times a week and during pool, they got the games going on all the time. We’re always watching the Red Sox and when there’s a lot of excitement going on, the bar’s go crazy,” Zabowski explained.

Springfield’s Jose Martinez is not sure if the Red Sox will win it all this year, but he believes they will make a run.

“Realistically, I feel that they can make the playoffs. Farther than that is a hope,” Martinez added.

Both fans are super excited, they already have tickets for upcoming games.

“I’m going Sunday with my buddy. Sunday afternoon, third game of the year,” Martinez noted.

“I’m going to next Wednesday’s game against the Pirates, plus I’m going to April 17, which is an 11 o’clock game on Patriots Day, so I’m pretty excited about that, too,” Zabowski said.

Those at The Rumbleseat and all of Red Sox Nation will see what’s in store starting on Thursday, when Boston hosts the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park just after 2 p.m.

