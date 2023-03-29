Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Bidens plan to visit with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House said the president would reaffirm the administration’s commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.”

At least 25 people are dead in Mississippi following Friday night's severe weather outbreak. (Credit: CNN Newsource, MSEMA)

Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to the hardest hit areas.

The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.

Church members in Wren, Mississippi, picked up the pieces of a staple in their community.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Victim of deadly crash on Montgomery Street in Chicopee identified
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
A family is remembering their 13-year-old boy who died in a fiery car crash into a home on...
Getting Answers: criminal charges Chicopee driver could face after fatal crash
Enfield police arrested two individuals on arrest warrants
Two suspects arrested, drugs seized by Enfield Police

Latest News

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care
Police in North Carolina are investigating an assault at an area Walmart.
Young girl assaulted by man posing as charity worker at Walmart, police say
A set of remains was identified as those of Donald Smith.
Remains found in Lake Mead identified as man who drowned in 1974
International Trans Day of Visibility is a day to celebrate the trans and gender diverse...
Getting Answers: Transgender Day of Visibility, hardships accessing healthcare
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
TikTok ban pushed by Missouri’s Hawley blocked in Senate