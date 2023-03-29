Encore Boston Harbor announces Red Sox partnership

(WGGB/WSHM) - Encore Boston Harbor announced Wednesday a multi-year partnership with the Boston Red Sox.

The casino in Everett now has partnerships with the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and now the Sox.

Encore Boston Harbor also announced it has made $25,000 donations to the Red Sox Foundation, Shamrock Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation, and Patriots Foundation. The donations were commemorated with check presentations with casino officials, as well as Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots team officials.

