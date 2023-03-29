Federal lawmakers pushing to reintroduce Gun Violence Research Prevention Act

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking for ways to stop deadly mass shootings like that latest one in Nashville this week and one senator from Massachusetts is among them, but his focus is a little different.

Senator Ed Markey announced Wednesday his efforts to stop gun violence. He supports a federal assault weapon ban and universal background checks, but he believes funding to research possible solutions is critical.

“We are here today because we are tired of tragedy, because we want to save lives,” Markey explained.

Markey was joined by mass shooting survivors and gun violence researchers to reintroduce the Gun Violence Research Prevention Act. It’s a piece of legislation which, Markey said, will provide funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to research gun violence prevention and bring data driven solutions to the table.

“In order to most effectively respond to our nation’s gun violence epidemic and fill the data gap caused by decades of inaction, we must authorize an increase and regularize gun violence prevention research funding,” Markey explained.

Markey said that research into gun violence was held up for 20 years due to an omnibus appropriations bill. Now, advocates are calling for answers to a problem which is now the number one cause of premature death among kids.

“One thing we know is that this is the least researched cause of death in America among the top 30 causes of death. There’s more research on sepsis, y’all probably have to look that up. There is more research on that than there is on gun violence as a public health crisis,” said Greg Jackson, executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund.

Survivor of the recent Michigan State Univeristy shooting, Devin Woodruff, spoke about his experience.

“My night, it turned upside down. I ended up crying, not knowing what I was going to do that whole night,” Woodruff said.

He and other survivors are calling for action in congress for schools to be safer for students.

“We, at MSU, are struggling. We don’t know how to feel safe on campus. Even with the wounds that we’re healing, Spartan families will never been the same,” Woodruff explained.

Markey said the CDC did secure $100 million in research funding in 2020, but he said more money is required to get to the bottom of the causes of gun violence.

