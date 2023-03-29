Hampden County Sheriff hosts Large Jail Network Conference in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Large Jail Network Conference took place in Ludlow on Wednesday.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. where professionals and experts gathered together at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office to share their knowledge, experiences, and best practices.

Western Mass News spoke to Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi about why this annual conference was located in Ludlow this year.

“They started here in Massachsuetts because they recognize that Massachusetts corrections, really, as much as we’re always looking and working at getting better, is a model for the rest of the country to follow,” Cocchi said.

The facilities, led by Cocchi, have one of the lowest criminal reoffending rates in the country and this is because they believe in a compassionate approach to rehabilitation which is ultimately based on dignity, respect, and fairness.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.