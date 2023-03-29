Holyoke crews respond to car crash on Maple and Essex Street

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Maple and Essex Street in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, fire crews received the call at 1:56 p.m. of a car crash involving entrapment.

When officials arrived, they were able extricate a person trapped in the vehicle and transported two patients with minor injuries to a local hospital.

The Holyoke Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.