Holyoke man arrested in connection with Springfield armed robbery, stabbing

Juan Rivera
Juan Rivera(Springfield Police)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested a man Tuesday morning in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing.

Juan Rivera, 34, of Holyoke, was arrested after police responded to the 800 block of Main Street for a report of a female being stabbed.

The department’s Real-Time Analysis Center was able to provide officers information about a person who match the suspect’s description walking on Main Street. Sheriff’s deputies heard the informatioon and spotted the suspect, later identified as Rivera, and detained him until Springfield Police arrived.

Rivera was positively identified as the suspect and officers also located two knives on him. He has been charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault.

The stabbing victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

