Local pharmacist reacts to FDA’s approval for over-the-counter Narcan sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a huge step forward in the fight against opioid-related deaths after the FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan.

“It comes as a two-pack nasal system, so you put it towards your one nostril spray it and wait maybe about three minutes and if it has no effect, you would do the same thing in the other nostril…It’s always recommended that if you’re going to use Narcan for somebody to call 911 after you use the first dose, just so you can give the EMTs time to get there,” said Alex Wu, pharmacy manager and co-owner of Springfield Pharmacy.

Soon, accessing the medicine can be as easy as picking up vitamins or over-the-counter cold medication in your local pharmacy. The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as the first naloxone nasal spray to be sold without a prescription and said in a statement, they are “...approving an over-the-counter naloxone product to address the dire public health need...”

Reaction to the news has been positive. Julie Burns of RIZE Massachusetts, a nonprofit working to end opioid abuse and deaths, noted in a statement, “Massachusetts lost 2,301 people to overdose in 2021, and saw only a slight decline in 2022…Greater access to harm reduction practices and tools like naloxone is key to saving lives.”

Wu said making Narcan even more accessible is a great move, but he wondered about costs. The FDA said the price and availability will be up to the manufacturer.

“A majority of individuals in our area have the insurance and with insurance, the co-pay for the prescription for Narcan is normally zero. When you move it to over-the-counter status, there is probably going to be a price associated with it. The concern with that is that individuals may not have the funds to pay for it, may not want to pay out of pocket for it, so in that sense, you might be limiting the access to it,” Wu noted.

If you have any questions on the nasal spray or any over-the-counter medication, Wu said to check in with your local pharmacist.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturers of Narcan, released a statement today that read, in part:

“We are dedicated to improving public health and assisting those working hard to end the opioid crisis…we must work together to continue increasing access and availability, as well as educate the public on the risks of opioid overdoses and the value of being prepared with Narcan® nasal spray to help save a life.”

Robert g. Kramer, president and ceo of emergent biosolutions

