Arctic front moves through tonight; Bright, Blustery & Colder Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunny and seasonable today with a cool breezes across western Mass. Highs this afternoon managed to get into the lower and middle 50s – a lovely late-March day!

A strong cold front is on the way for tonight, so high clouds continue to increase ahead of it. As it arrives around 10-11pm or so, it will bring some gusty breezes and heavy rain changing to snow. It’s quick-maybe lasting 30 minutes or so, but may quickly reduce visibility during that time. The front should exit by 1-2am and we dry out fast with gusty breezes from the northwest and clearing skies. Some minor snow accumulations are possible with some dustings or coatings in the valley to an inch or two in the higher elevations.

Temperatures fall into the 20s behind the cold front, which may lead to some slick or icy spots for the early morning, especially in the hill towns. Icy roads are not a big concern as we dry out fast behind the front. Expect early AM wind chills in the teens!

Thursday will be a colder day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Breezes remain out of the northwest at 10-20mph throughout the day and occasionally gust to 25-30mph.

High pressure will build Thursday and wind gets light by the evening. Temperatures should drop into the upper teens to low 20s Friday morning with clear, calm conditions. High clouds increase Friday ahead of an approaching warm front, which will bring a few showers later in the afternoon and evening. Expect a healthy southwest breeze and seasonable temperatures.

A warm front will pass through western Mass early Saturday morning with a round of soaking rain. We become warm and breezy with temperatures climbing into the 60s-a bit balmy too. Scattered showers possible throughout the day, then a cold front comes through Saturday evening with a few downpours and even a weak thunderstorm. Turning breezy, dry and cooler behind this front for Sunday.

The first week of April starts dry and seasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There looks to be shower chances from Tuesday to Thursday.

