Officials issue statewide alert for Holyoke murder suspect

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators have issued a statewide alert for a suspect in a murder last year in Holyoke.

Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores, 21, of Springfield is wanted in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Chicopee in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke on December 7, 2022.

Pabon Flores is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a tattoo on his left forearm that read “As I Walk Through the Val..” It’s believed that he may be in the Springfield or Holyoke area.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that the public should “exercise caution as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or the D.A.’s office at (413) 505-5993.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police, State Police assigned to the D.A.’s office, and the D.A.’s murder unit.

