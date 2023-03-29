Officials issue statewide alert for Holyoke murder suspect

Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores
Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators have issued a statewide alert for a suspect in a murder last year in Holyoke.

Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores, 21, of Springfield is wanted in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Chicopee in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke on December 7, 2022.

Pabon Flores is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.  He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a tattoo on his left forearm that read “As I Walk Through the Val..” It’s believed that he may be in the Springfield or Holyoke area.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that the public should “exercise caution as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or the D.A.’s office at (413) 505-5993.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police, State Police assigned to the D.A.’s office, and the D.A.’s murder unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Victim of deadly crash on Montgomery Street in Chicopee identified
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
A family is remembering their 13-year-old boy who died in a fiery car crash into a home on...
Getting Answers: criminal charges Chicopee driver could face after fatal crash
Enfield police arrested two individuals on arrest warrants
Two suspects arrested, drugs seized by Enfield Police

Latest News

Gray Belder was reported missing in Springfield in July 2021.
Body of missing Springfield man found in Chicopee
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire
7 people displaced after 2-alarm fire in West Springfield
Boston Red Sox
Area businesses, Sox fans preaparing for 2023 opening day
FILE - The Rev. Manuel Rodriguez sits in the pews of his church, Our Lady of Sorrows, on March...
Poll: Religious service attendance a bit down after pandemic