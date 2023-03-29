Pope Francis at Rome hospital for planned medical tests, Vatican says

Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Saturday, March 25, 2023.(Alessandra Tarantino | AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some scheduled tests, the Vatican said.

The Vatican provided no details other than to say the pontiff’s visit to the Gemelli hospital was “previously scheduled.”

The 86-year-old pope spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021 following surgery for an intestinal narrowing. He had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed.

He said soon after that he had recovered fully and could eat normally, but in a Jan. 24 interview with The Associated Press said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, had “returned.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Victim of deadly crash on Montgomery Street in Chicopee identified
We’re learning new information about the deadly shooting in Springfield last week and court...
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield shooting
Enfield police arrested two individuals on arrest warrants
Two suspects arrested, drugs seized by Enfield Police
A family is remembering their 13-year-old boy who died in a fiery car crash into a home on...
Getting Answers: criminal charges Chicopee driver could face after fatal crash

Latest News

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills