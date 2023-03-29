Social media challenge involving bucket leaves Target shopper hospitalized, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.(Target)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSTIN, Calif. (Gray News) – A Target shopper in California was hospitalized after four teenagers put a bucket over her head at the store as part of a social media challenge, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.

Surveillance footage then showed the teens fleeing the store, police said.

Officers said the shopper “likely fainted” and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She also filed a police report.

According to police, officers believe the juveniles were taking part in a social media trend where they place a bucket on a stranger’s head and record their reaction.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Detective Schaller at 714-573-3245 or gschaller@tustinca.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Victim of deadly crash on Montgomery Street in Chicopee identified
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
A family is remembering their 13-year-old boy who died in a fiery car crash into a home on...
Getting Answers: criminal charges Chicopee driver could face after fatal crash
Enfield police arrested two individuals on arrest warrants
Two suspects arrested, drugs seized by Enfield Police

Latest News

The Senate is poised to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted the March 2003...
Senate votes to repeal 2002 measure that approved Iraq war
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire
7 people displaced after 2-alarm fire in West Springfield
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
Boston Red Sox
Area businesses, Sox fans preaparing for 2023 opening day