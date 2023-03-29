Town by Town: Vietnam War Veterans’ Day, Lego Challenge, ‘All-American’ Sports Bar opening

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Ludlow, and Springfield.

A national Vietnam War Veterans’ Day ceremony was held in West Springfield.

On Wednesday morning, the American Legion Honor Guard visited the West Springfield Vietnam veteran’s memorial on the town common.

The community joined for a wreath laying ceremony to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam war, including prisoners of war, and those listed as missing in action.

The Hubbard Memorial Library welcomes residents of western Mass. in Ludlow.

Residents can drop in every Wednesday from 12-5pm to pull a Lego build challenge card and create with the library’s Legos or free-build just for fun.

Creations will then be displayed in the youth room for the rest of the week.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with restaurant owner Kenny Lumpkin and his team for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the new “All-American” Sports Bar, located on Dwight Street in Springfield.

In a statement to Western Mass News Mayor Sarno said, “Lumpkin and his team have done a fantastic job with Dewey’s Lounge down on restaurant row over on Worthington Street and expects a great sport-watching atmosphere to be brought to his new business.”

As of 5 p.m. the new restaurant is officially open to the public.

