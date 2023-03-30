2 dead, Springfield crews battle house fire on East St.

By Libby James and Matt Price
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, 2 people and a dog are dead after a fire ripped through a home on East Street.

Springfield crews responded to the 2-story house fire at 2:30 A.M.

The 15 mph winds and burned-down power lines made it difficult for crews to respond, resulting in an hour-and-a-half fight with the flames.

Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi tells Western Mass News what makes this situation tragic is that there were no smoke detectors inside the home.

East Street between Bessemer St. and Bowles Park is shut down in both directions.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
Gray Belder was reported missing in Springfield in July 2021.
Body of missing Springfield man found in Chicopee
Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke Police Captain Manuel Reyes placed on administrative leave
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire
7 people displaced after 2-alarm fire in West Springfield

Latest News

Car fire off Mass Pike exit ramp 63 in Palmer
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Palmer
Developers unveiled preliminary plans to build a Tesla Dealership and Service Center on Burnett...
City officials discuss proposal to build a Tesla dealership in Chicopee
Police seek the public’s help in finding a three larceny suspects in Springfield.
Springfield Police search for larceny suspects
We’re looking into why many local police departments are holding off on getting body cameras...
Getting Answers: Easthampton Police Department plans to launch body cameras