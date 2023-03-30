2 dead, Springfield crews battle house fire on East St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, 2 people and a dog are dead after a fire ripped through a home on East Street.

Springfield crews responded to the 2-story house fire at 2:30 A.M.

The 15 mph winds and burned-down power lines made it difficult for crews to respond, resulting in an hour-and-a-half fight with the flames.

Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi tells Western Mass News what makes this situation tragic is that there were no smoke detectors inside the home.

East Street between Bessemer St. and Bowles Park is shut down in both directions.

The fire is under investigation.

