Baseball season gets underway with sports betting now in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the 2023 Major League Baseball season opening on Thursday, that meant new sporting events people can place bets on in the Bay State.

“It’s fantastic. There’s nothing like opening day of baseball season All the other sports, great, but there’s something special about baseball,” said Bob Westerfield, vice president of casino operations at MGM Springfield.

Westerfield did not hold back his excitement as Thursday marked the first day of not only the 2023 season, but also fans across Massachusetts wagering on major league baseball teams and games. From game one all the way to game 162, Westerfield believes this opportunity will create a positive impact, both for lovers of the sport and the casino.

“This is the first time all the teams are opening on the same day, so that’s exciting right there. Sports betting has just exploded across the country, so I could only imagine what that figure is at the end of the day. It’s going to be staggering,” Westerfield noted.

Westerfield told us that MGM Springfield has booked over $1,000,000 in bets since the in-person activity became legal in the Commonwealth earlier this year and he said wagers have already been made on who will win the pennants and World Series. For this weekend, he expects a lot of Red Sox fans in the lounge.

“We’ve had a lot of Red Sox hats in here the past week, so it means a whole, whole lot,” Westerfield explained.

Westerfield said fans will also have the ability to watch out-of-market games in the lounge.

His advice for all gamblers: have fun and be responsible.

“Our thing is entertainment. We want you to come here, have a good time, get a bite to eat, bet the game, but we don’t want anybody getting themselves in trouble,” Westerfield said.

Westerfield is reminding sports bettors that certain prop bets can only be made on the BetMGM app. Other than that, he hopes this first year of people betting on professional baseball games Massachusetts will be a grand slam.

