City officials discuss proposal to build a Tesla dealership in Chicopee

Developers unveiled preliminary plans to build a Tesla Dealership and Service Center on Burnett Road in Chicopee.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Developers unveiled preliminary plans to build a Tesla Dealership and Service Center on Burnett Road in Chicopee.

They hoped to receive approval on their special permit to build but instead faced criticism from local leaders and neighbors at Wednesday’s zoning committee meeting.

Chicopee Zoning Committee members and the public raised several concerns about the dealership’s construction, and the committee decided to postpone their vote until a later date.

“We’re here seeking a special permit under that Section 275-66A, this is for the development of an electric car dealership and service center on Burnett Road,” said Todd Brotter, the applicant’s attorney.

Western Mass News first learned about the Scanelli Properties’ interest in the seven-acre space on Burnett Road in Chicopee several weeks ago.

Wednesday’s meeting shed light into the developer’s plans for the property, including conceptual plans for their proposed 50,000 square ft Tesla dealership and service center.

According to the applicant’s traffic study, the dealership would only increase traffic in the area by between 1.1 and 1.5 percent during peak weekday hours.

“On the overall basis, it’s really a minimal traffic impact on these locations,” said Scott Thorton, the applicant’s traffic engineer.

But some in the crowd say they think that number will be more significant.

“As it stands now, we have bumper to bumper traffic,” said Dan Ross, a Chicopee resident.

City councilors also raised questions on the number of proposed parking spaces.

“400 parking spaces is a lot,” said city councilor Derek Dobosz. “If there’s only 35 employees at any given time, 400 parking spaces sounds a bit excessive. I would recommend restricting the size of this parcel.”

Ultimately, committee members agreed to postpone the vote.

“My ask from the board is to table this until the next meeting,” said Dobosz.

The Chicopee committee also had concerns with the practicality of the property’s proposed entry and exit points. They will readdress their follow-up questions with applicants during an upcoming meeting, set to take place on April 19.

