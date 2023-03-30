Rain chances increasing to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An unseasonably chilly day across western Mass with highs today only making it into the low 40s in the lower valley and closer to freezing in the Berkshires. Gusty breezes have also added a solid wind chill, which will continue through sunset.

High pressure builds tonight, allowing wind to become light to even calm after midnight. With clear skies in place along with very dry air, temperatures drop into the upper teens to low 20s by sunrise.

We may get a little sun Friday morning, but clouds will be increasing. Temperatures climb through the 40s with rain overspreading our area by the mid to late afternoon. There may be a period of snow at the onset in the hill towns and Berkshires, but it should be short lived. More rain will move in Friday night through Saturday morning.

A soaking rain is on tap Saturday morning with a passing warm front. The front will lift northward by midday, bringing an end to showers and possibly allowing for some partial clearing. Breezes out of the south-southwest may be gusty at times and temperatures soar into the low to middle 60s! A cold front approaches in the early evening with a line of showers and possible thunderstorms. Some 30-40mph gusts are possible as the front moves through, then wind shifts to the northwest, which will dry things out Saturday night.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Sunday behind a departing cold front, but we will also have to battle the breeze. Northwest wind may gust to 20-30mph at times, adding a chill to the day. Temperatures turn milder next week with highs getting into the 50s and lower 60s. Monday looks dry, but we turn unsettled Tuesday to Thursday as a few systems move through.

