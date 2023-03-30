Court documents reveal sexual harassment allegations placing Holyoke Police Captain on leave

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke Police captain placed on administrative leave, with an investigation underway. Western Mass News has been digging deeper as we obtained court paperwork that details allegations of sexual harassment against him.

A longtime Holyoke Police captain is now on administrative leave, following a harassment prevention order against him. Western Mass News tracked down video of Captain Manuel Reyes, then a lieutenant, interviewing for his promotion in January of 2022.

“I believe I have the temperament, the personality, to run an effective bureau and now that I’ve been a lieutenant for nine years, I think I’m ready to take on the next challenge, the next role,” he said in 2022.

Western Mass News obtained court documents that detail how a younger female police officer, accused Reyes of sexually harassing her, making unwanted advancements for years.

She claims this all started in 2019, as soon as she began the force. She documents that in one instance, Reyes brought her to one of his properties, a home in Holyoke, and got on top of her while she was sitting on the couch. She goes on and told authorities he groped her, and kissed her, stating quote:

“I did not consent to this or him touching me at all.”

She goes on to write:

“I could not move, I was frozen in fear and I could not do anything.”

In the paperwork the officer goes on to say the inappropriate behavior continued until current day, both while at work, and off work, and even some text messages were exchanged.

She states:

“Captain was my boss, and his position, to me, meant that he could fire me.”

Court documents also revealed that two other co-workers of the officer also reported the inappropriate comments and behavior.

We’ve learned Reyes was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday.

A representative of the police department told Western Mass News in a statement quote:

“We have been made aware of an event involving Capt. Reyes, an investigation has been opened and is ongoing.”

Mayor Joshua Garcia also released a statement that reads quote:

“This is a personnel matter that will receive rigorous, impartial scrutiny that respects the rights of all concerned. I have faith in this process, and I believe it will yield a fair, unambiguous conclusion.”

Western Mass News has also confirmed that Captain Reyes has overseen the internal affairs division for the police department for quite some time. Therefore, he would usually be the one to investigate these types of claims within the department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.