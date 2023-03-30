Fans flock to Fenway Park for Red Sox opening day

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baseball is back at Fenway Park.

“It’s opening day. Yeah, I’m ready,” said Jim Womboldt from Keene, NH.

On Thursday afternoon, thousands of fans made their way through the turnstiles of Fenway Park for opening day as the Red Sox took on the Orioles.

“First time since 2018 we’ve been here, which was a good year,” said Mark Joy from Lexington, NC.

“Go Sox, baby! New year,” added David and Reuben Richard from North Reading.

Fans shared some advice for facing the elements that March baseball can bring.

“Bundle up with your hat, get your hoodie and everything, and enjoy the game…Brought some gloves, I’m ready,” said Mark Mitchell from Springfield.

“Drinking, friendship, and good hats,” said Lisa Mattuchio from Melrose.

Some told Western Mass News it’s an annual tradition.

“There’s life in this part of the city again. It’s not warm quite yet, but it feels like baseball’s back. We’re ready to go...We all come no matter what the weather. The flyover is a big plus and it’s just a great way to open Fenway for the year,” said one fan.

While others, including the Mitchells from Springfield, were making new memories.

“We want to make it a tradition, so I guess this is our one,” said Trenton Mitchell.

For other western Massachusetts residents, it’s about family.

“We were going to be in town because we saw a concert last night and our daughter works for the Red Sox,” said Tina Bones from Wilbraham.

Now, coming off a last place finish in 2022, Red Sox fans are optimistic that the new season will bring better fortune in Boston.

“We’ve got a great outfield, lotta talent, so should be a fun season. They’re gonna compete this year,” said Mark Joy.

