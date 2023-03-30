Getting Answers: Easthampton Police Department plans to launch body cameras

Some police departments are holding off on getting body cameras for officers, while body cameras will launch for police officers in Easthampton.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT
EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The released body camera footage of how police officers took down the Nashville school shooter has shined a light on the tool used at police departments across the country. Springfield, Greenfield, Hatfield, and Granville are some of the communities that use body cameras locally.

We’re looking into why many local police departments are holding off on getting body cameras for officers as well as an update on when body cameras will launch for police officers in Easthampton.

Just a day after a deadly shooting in Nashville claimed the lives of 3 children and 3 adults, chilling body camera footage revealed how Nashville officers took down the shooter.

Springfield, Greenfield, Hatfield and Granville are some of the police departments locally that currently utilize body cameras.

Easthampton is one that is close to launching body cameras in their police department after receiving grant funding from the state last year.

“We’re waiting for actually the post committee final training procedures and policies,” said Mayor LaChapelle. “We’ve done some training already about 2 weeks ago we started. We are hoping that they’re fully operational by June”

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told Western Mass News negotiations to implement the program in the city began two years ago.

“Body cameras on police are one more tool in occupation that poses a lot of dilemmas and conundrum is for cities both big and small Easthampton, and small at this tool particular is really helpful because it’s a piece of technology that is easily stored being used for investigations and also transparency to the public or grateful to have gotten a grant,” said Mayor LaChapelle.

West Springfield is one local community where the police department does not currently have body cameras for their offices. Sergeant LaFrance told us why that’s the case in a statement that reads in part: “It is an expensive and lengthy process to get a body camera program into place. There are grants from the state to offset some of the cost, however these grants require that a body camera policy/program must be collectively bargained between the town and the police unions.”

A professor of criminal justice at Western New England University explained those points are shared by many departments holding off on body cameras.

“The main objections to it and some of the difficulties are the costs,” said Dunton. “It is expensive up front to pay for those and there’s also a general reluctance that police officers have like most of us would every moment of our day watched basically when on the job.”

