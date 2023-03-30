Getting Answers: Transgender Day of Visibility, hardships accessing healthcare

(WGGB/WSHM) - The deadly mass shooting in Nashville at the hands of a woman who identifies as transgender comes the same week the international transgender community is hoping to raise awareness about challenges, they face.

While the Transhealth organization did not want to discuss the tragic events that played out in Nashville, they do want people to know what they’re hoping to accomplish on International Transgender Day of Visibility this Friday.

International Trans Day of Visibility is a day to celebrate the trans and gender diverse community.

CEO of Transhealth Dallas Ducar told us more about what the day is all about.

“This is a day where so many trans and gender diverse people have been hiding, have been invisible otherwise,” said Ducar. “It’s a time to say that we can be loud and proud about who we are.”

Ducar explained one of the biggest struggles in the transgender community is access to healthcare.

She hopes this day of awareness can shed a light on how access to basic health needs for trans people can save lives.

“So many trans and gender diverse people struggle with lack of access to basic health care and being discriminated in health care settings,” said Ducar. “Instead, what we know is that by providing access to care and being able to ensure that just basic health care that sees you and affirms you is available, that improves their lives and mental health. We see that on a national scale.”

Ducar expressed locally, her group is hoping to expand their services to help more trans and gender diverse people get the care they need for both their physical and mental health.

“Transhealth is an independent comprehensive healthcare center that provides care to over 1,800 trans or gender diverse people,” said Ducar. “That is astonishing, we started 2 years ago. We provide primary health care; we provide mental health care. We provide gender affirming hormonal care.”

For more information on Transgender Day of Visibility and the services that Transhealth provides, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.