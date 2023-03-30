Hatfield crews respond to a brush fire on Depot Road

HATFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to a brush fire on Depot Road in Hatfield.

According to the Hatfield Fire Department, crews received the call around 12:30 p.m. concerning a brush fire threatening a house structure.

The Hatfield Police Department was on scene and confirmed a pool deck close to the house was fully involved.

Officials said the fire was quickly knocked down and crews remained on scene completing overhauled. The side of the house was damaged due to the radiant heat with no further damage.

No reported injures.

