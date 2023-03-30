Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Human remains found in a west-central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.

The remains were found on Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It’s not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
Gray Belder was reported missing in Springfield in July 2021.
Body of missing Springfield man found in Chicopee
A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke Police Captain Manuel Reyes placed on administrative leave
Springfield crews battle house fire
2 women dead following early morning house fire in Springfield

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump’s lawyer says he’s been told of NY indictment
Police confiscated illegal dirt bikes in three separate incidents in Springfield on Wednesday.
Officials: 3 dirt bikes from different incidents seized in Springfield
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Biden meets NFL player Damar Hamlin, praises his resilience
Officials rescued over 70 dogs from a Hampshire County resident’s home on Monday.
Animal shelters rescue over 70 dogs from a Hampshire County home