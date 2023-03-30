Officials: 3 dirt bikes from different incidents seized in Springfield

Police confiscated illegal dirt bikes in three separate incidents in Springfield on Wednesday.
By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to the Springfield Police Department, the first dirt bike was seized on Tyler Street, resulting in the arrest of 24-year-old Keven Velazquez where officers also found 330 bags of heroin.

Officials said about an hour later, officers seized a second dirt bike in the area of Upton Street resulting in the arrest of 24-year-old Evan Ortiz from Springfield.

Then, third dirt bike was seized on Sylvan Street and Fountain Street after being involved in a crash with a car, the driver was then take to Baystate Medical Center.

