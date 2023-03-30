Officials: 3 dirt bikes from different incidents seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police confiscated illegal dirt bikes in three separate incidents in Springfield on Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the first dirt bike was seized on Tyler Street, resulting in the arrest of 24-year-old Keven Velazquez where officers also found 330 bags of heroin.

Officials said about an hour later, officers seized a second dirt bike in the area of Upton Street resulting in the arrest of 24-year-old Evan Ortiz from Springfield.

Then, third dirt bike was seized on Sylvan Street and Fountain Street after being involved in a crash with a car, the driver was then take to Baystate Medical Center.

