Springfield man arrested following firearms and drug trafficking investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Department seize two firearms and a trafficking weight of cocaine on Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 5:30 a.m. officers arrested 28-year-old Hector Cabrera at his home of 100 Block of Lucerne Road.

The Springfield Police Firearms Unit have been investigating the home for several months suspecting Cabrera.

On Thursday morning, detectives watched Cabrera leave his home, then conducted a traffic stop on Wrentham Road showed and explained the search warrant to Cabrera and escorted him back to his property.

Investigators found and seized more than 480g of cocaine, three large bags of marijuana, more than $97,000 in cash, around 21g (61 pills) of oxycontin, more than 460 benzodiazepine pills, a Heckler and Kosh firearm, and additional magazine, 173 shotgun shells, over 100 rounds of various ammunition, various gold and silver bars and coins, a tactical shotgun and 150 bags of heroin.

Cabrera will be facing the following charges:

-Trafficking in cocaine of over 200g or more.

-Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on two counts.

-Trafficking heroin/ fentanyl of 18 to 36g.

-Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.

-Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.

-Possession with the intent to distribute a Class C drug.

-Improper storage of a firearm.

