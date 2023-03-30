Springfield Police search for larceny suspects

Police seek the public’s help in finding a three larceny suspects in Springfield.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a three larceny suspects in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred on March 23 around 10:35 a.m. at the Lowe’s in Springfield.

If you or anyone has seen the suspects call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES at 274637 and type SOLVE and your tip.

