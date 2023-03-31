106-year-old tattoo artist is Vogue’s oldest cover model

Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was...
Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was a teenager after being taught by her father.(Vogue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Vogue Philippines has unveiled its latest cover star – Apo Whang-Od, a 106-year-old tattoo artist from the mountain village of Buscalan in the Kalinga province of the Philippines.

Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was a teenager after being taught by her father.

She’s considered the Philippines oldest mambabatok, or traditional Kalinga tattooist.

International visitors now make up most of her clientele.

Whang-Od said she’s training her grandnieces to keep the tradition alive.

The centenarian is the oldest person ever to appear on a Vogue cover.

Vogue Philippines said she represents what is beautiful about Filipino culture.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 50 years in business, the Mardi Gras in Springfield has closed just three days...
Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield closes its doors after nearly 50 years
A devastating early morning fire Thursday in Springfield claimed the lives of two women and a...
2 women dead following early morning house fire in Springfield
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
Springfield Police Department seize two firearms and a trafficking weight of cocaine on...
Springfield man arrested following firearms and drug trafficking investigation
Police seek the public’s help in finding a three larceny suspects in Springfield.
Springfield Police search for larceny suspects

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope OK to leave hospital, has pizza, baptizes baby
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Biden’s strategy on Trump’s indictment: No comment
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South
“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks
Navy Chaplain Lt. Greg Johnson speaks about his role aboard the USS Bataan on Tuesday, March...
US Navy deploys more chaplains for suicide prevention