4 adults, 1 child transported from serious multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple people including a child were taken to the hospital following a serious accident on Cooley Street in Springfield Friday morning, fire officials confirm.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:20 a.m. Friday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, there were a total of 5 vehicles involved in the crash. Both the Springfield Police Department and AMR responded to the scene as well.
“Four adults and one child were transported ..with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” explained Drew Piemonte with the Springfield Fire Department.
The scene was cleared out by 9 a.m.
We’re told the incident remains under investigation by authorities.
