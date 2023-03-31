4 adults, 1 child transported from serious multi-vehicle crash in Springfield

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a serious accident on Cooley St. in Springfield Friday morning.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a serious accident on Cooley St. in Springfield Friday morning.(Photo courtesy Springfield Fire Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple people including a child were taken to the hospital following a serious accident on Cooley Street in Springfield Friday morning, fire officials confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, there were a total of 5 vehicles involved in the crash. Both the Springfield Police Department and AMR responded to the scene as well.

“Four adults and one child were transported ..with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” explained Drew Piemonte with the Springfield Fire Department.

The scene was cleared out by 9 a.m.

We’re told the incident remains under investigation by authorities.

