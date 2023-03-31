Family speaks out following investigation of officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a Connecticut man who was shot and died from his injuries after an exchange of gunfire with police at the end of February speaks out about the case.

A deadly officer involved shooting in Springfield in February of this year, left 48-year-old William Tisdol of Hartford, Connecticut dead, and now his family is speaking out.

“We are here as a family, as loved ones and friends to ask these questions to be answered,” said the cousin of William Tisdol. “What really happened on the night my cousin William Tisdol was gunned down here in Springfield?”

The Hampden District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News the investigation remains ongoing, but they said it all started with reports that Tisdol was possibly armed with a gun, acting aggressive towards people inside MGM Springfield. Trooper from the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at the casino tried to locate him as he left.

Family members of William Tisdol gathered here at the corner of Union and Main Street in Springfield, the scene of where the incident happened.

Last month, State Police said they made contact with Tisdol during the encounter where there was a chase on foot. During which shots were fired by both Tisdol and State Police. Tisdol was then taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he died. His mother Gloria shared the heartbreak she and her family are going through.

“My granddaughter said gram who is going to walk us down the aisle now? Who’s going to be there for us like daddy was always there for us?” said Gloria.

She said her son was a loving father of seven, who was turning his life around before he died.

“My son has been through a lot in his life he had a heavy criminal past selling drugs trying to support his family,” said Gloria. “He did not deserve to die like he did. He paid his debt to society he did almost 12 years. Came home opened five different businesses which 4 of them are all doing well now. His music is doing great, he was actually happier than he had ever been in his life that was his word to me Friday morning before all this took place.”

The family is now calling on the community for help, as they wait for answers from the D.A’s office about the investigation, which would reveal the facts of the case and if the use of force by police was justified.

“We’re asking anyone who might have been out here at 2 a.m. in the morning that February 25, to please come forward if you saw anything,” said Gloria. “Please we need answers I want answers.”

