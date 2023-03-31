Getting Answers: Governor Healey announces cocktails to-go extension, dining alternatives

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts to bring more outdoor dining options to Springfield was announced on Friday. This is as the state has extended some covid-related restaurant allowances for another year.

Western Mass News spoke with local restaurant owners say they are on board with any support after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Governor Maura Healey announced outdoor dining and to go for alcohol sales first allowed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will continue through April of next year. John Thomas at Max’s Tavern in Springfield said this is great news for the restaurant business hard hit by the pandemic.

“Another year we can have a bit more revenue,” said Thomas. “We need every ounce that we can get the revenue we have taken from alcohol personally is not a whole lot with to go’s but it’s helpful for some restaurants especially out in Boston that need to have that revenue to survive we been hit hard, and every little bit counts it helps.”

On a more local level, the city of Springfield announced a news grant initiative Friday afternoon for businesses and nonprofits to create or improve outdoor dining spaces.

The city is using more than $2 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act to pay for it. Grants will vary in amounts from $25,000 to $250,000.

Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield will soon set up their outdoor dining space. The restaurant’s owner told us the city’s new grant program will really help with expenses.

“Being outdoors its very expensive items to buy as well as tables furniture and umbrellas with the grant from the city and the funding from the city hopefully it will encourage other people,” said Cashouh. “For me personally when I go out to eat if dining out is an option i will do that and hopefully you know if the restaurant does not have patio they’ll entertain the idea of doing the patio and have something going .”

Mayor Domenic Sarno noted it can help bring people together in Springfield.

“I want our businesses and restaurants to now were moving out of survive and stabilize to thrive it just brings vibrancy to downtown Springfield and other neighborhoods and business district areas,” said Mayor Sarno.

As soon as the weather warms up a little bit and the vibrancy will continue and people and a lot of pedestrian traffic and the commodity that occurs it makes you feel good.

“Help them out go to the restaurants in your neighborhood,” said Thomas.

Applications are being accepted entirely online at and must be submitted no later than May 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Each completed application will be scored in the order received, based on criteria in the application guidelines posted on the referenced website. CLICK HERE

