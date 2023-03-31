Granby crews respond to a 2 vehicle crash at West State Street intersection

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRANBY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a 2 vehicle crash at the West State Street intersection in Granby.

Granby Police and Fire crews are currently on-scene.

Officials have confirmed a traffic light was damaged and are investigating the cause of the crash.

No reported injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

