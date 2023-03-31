Local political expert weighs in on former President Trump’s criminal charges

(WGGB/WSHM) - A political expert explained Donald Trump’s indictment, affecting many different aspects of U.S. politics, the aftermath it might have on the country, and the 2024 election.

We sat down with Paul Robbins, a local political expert, asking questions regarding the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump allegedly gave hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels right before the 2016 presidential election. We asked Robbins about what about that is illegal.

“He gave money to a vendor, in this case his attorney, who then gave money to someone,” said Robbins. “So, he misused the funds basically, instead of paying for a service for legal fees, he was paying to use that as a straw let’s say, to get that to a person he wanted to silence the story about.”

He said politics has become more polarized than ever in recent years, it’s forcing some people to the extreme sides of each party, and this news is only going to further the divide.

“And the fact that its trump, who’s created a lot of chaos and division in the country, has just polarized people even more,” said Robbins.

Despite now being criminally charged, Robbins said the people who support Trump, will most likely continue to support him, even after this announcement.

“We knew about this some years ago, he’s gone through two impeachments, and still maintains that 30 percent,” said Robbins.

So how will that play in the 2024 election, as Trump has announced his presidential run?

“The problem the republicans are going to have is can someone beat him, even if he’s sitting in jail during the primary season? Because he’s going to get his 30, 35, 40 percent and if you have three or four other candidates, breaking up the remaining votes, he still could win,” said Robbins.

Now this indictment does not stop Trump from running for president, as he will still have the right to do so. Meaning, if he is found guilty, he could even run the country from prison if elected.

